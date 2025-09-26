Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 360,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,121 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $10,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,867,000. Hartmann Taylor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $864,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 401.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 10,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 34.3% in the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 15,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 102.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 141,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 71,854 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of CGCV opened at $29.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $489.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $30.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.02.

About Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.