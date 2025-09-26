BOS Asset Management LLC Invests $294,000 in Intel Corporation $INTC

BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,134 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westbourne Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 319.4% in the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Intel by 5.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,064,000 after purchasing an additional 454,234 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.2% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,892,000 after purchasing an additional 72,065 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 48.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 71,049 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.29. Intel Corporation has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 38.64%.The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Intel from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

