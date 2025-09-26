Vision Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. $ZTS

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,207 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 921 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $978,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 305,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,793,000 after purchasing an additional 56,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fire Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZTS shares. Leerink Partners cut Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.88.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $141.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.45 and a 200 day moving average of $155.86. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $139.34 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 56.90% and a net margin of 27.83%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. Zoetis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

