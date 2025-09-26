True North Advisors LLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

True North Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $513.78.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $455.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.60. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $388.90 and a twelve month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.820-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 14.880-14.980 EPS. Research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0109 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.43, for a total transaction of $825,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,123.06. This represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Molloy sold 37,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.38, for a total transaction of $17,345,723.32. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 59,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,432,080.64. This trade represents a 38.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 248,493 shares of company stock valued at $116,848,278. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

