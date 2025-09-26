General Dynamics Corporation $GD Shares Acquired by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GD. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 34,578.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,244,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $339,253,000 after buying an additional 1,241,011 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $272,464,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 34.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,748,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $749,252,000 after acquiring an additional 709,782 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 120.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,261,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $343,866,000 after acquiring an additional 690,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,502,305 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,499,819,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, VP Christopher J. Brady sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.18, for a total transaction of $2,617,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 22,818 shares in the company, valued at $7,328,685.24. The trade was a 26.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total transaction of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This represents a 42.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Price Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $324.33 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 1 year low of $239.20 and a 1 year high of $330.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $318.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.03. The company has a market cap of $87.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.78.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

