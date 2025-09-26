Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG Acquires 12,441 Shares of Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 51.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,404 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,441 shares during the quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG’s holdings in Workday were worth $8,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,598,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,810,404,000 after buying an additional 455,855 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,764,598 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $879,147,000 after buying an additional 1,211,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workday by 0.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,736,609 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $872,610,000 after buying an additional 14,354 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,479,105 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,475,000 after buying an additional 913,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 22.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,996,429 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $699,756,000 after buying an additional 548,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $352,440.96. This represents a 80.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 1,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.41, for a total transaction of $273,075.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 95,756 shares in the company, valued at $22,541,919.96. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,171 shares of company stock valued at $76,432,560 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday Trading Up 0.5%

WDAY stock opened at $242.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.71. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.33 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a PE ratio of 112.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $279.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.83.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

