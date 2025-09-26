Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $311.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.15 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.15%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Stitch Fix updated its Q1 2026 guidance to EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Stitch Fix Trading Down 16.5%

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.61 million, a PE ratio of -20.48 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.24. Stitch Fix has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SFIX. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. William Blair upgraded Stitch Fix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stitch Fix

In related news, insider Anthony Bacos sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $504,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 799,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,809.26. This trade represents a 10.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David Aufderhaar sold 20,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $104,743.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 937,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,780,423.80. This represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,047,536 shares of company stock worth $5,350,202 in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stitch Fix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stitch Fix by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 371,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 132,612 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 222,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 598.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 219,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 187,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 12,190 shares during the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

