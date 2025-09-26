Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM Shares Sold by Five Oceans Advisors

Five Oceans Advisors decreased its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.3% of Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $3,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFEM. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 279.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $65,000.

DFEM opened at $31.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.83.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

