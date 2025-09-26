Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

INTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Intel from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.23. Intel has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 385,903,735 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,644,244,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 203,617,629 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,561,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,824 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intel by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,563,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,174,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,773 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Intel by 4.3% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 80,298,180 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,798,679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,579,378,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

