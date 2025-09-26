U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF $DFEM

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFEM. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 843,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after purchasing an additional 135,562 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 26,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Avant Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,486,000. Emprise Bank increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. Emprise Bank now owns 463,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 113,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of the South increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 87.7% during the first quarter. Trust Co of the South now owns 230,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 107,644 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEM opened at $31.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.08 and a one year high of $32.73.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

