Norden Group LLC Raises Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Sandeep Bharathi purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,726,777.76. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.03 per share, with a total value of $530,604.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. This represents a 6.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 27,200 shares of company stock worth $2,109,632. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Zacks Research cut Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

Read Our Latest Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Stock Up 4.6%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -644.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.85. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.08 and a twelve month high of $127.48.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.