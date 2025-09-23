Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Has $1.24 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,328 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,822,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,110,000 after purchasing an additional 158,507 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,208,000 after buying an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,270,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,113,000 after buying an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,872,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,490,000 after buying an additional 56,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $82,496,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $64.22 on Tuesday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.08 and a 1-year high of $67.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 20.07%.The firm had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.15 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alliant Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were issued a $0.5075 dividend. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up from $66.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alliant Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

