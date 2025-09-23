Kelly Financial Group LLC Sells 14,070 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Kelly Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 46.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 238.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,152,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,170 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 448.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 729,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,231,000 after purchasing an additional 596,819 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 414.1% during the first quarter. Fragasso Financial Advisors Inc now owns 288,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,587,000 after purchasing an additional 232,067 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 568.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 212,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after purchasing an additional 180,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $6,868,000.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $89.01 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.29 and its 200-day moving average is $79.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

