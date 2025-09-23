iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $12,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bearing Point Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $324.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $301.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $219.19 and a 1 year high of $325.58.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.