Brokerages Set Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) PT at $86.26

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and three have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.6111.

EW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Argus raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on EW

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $698,637.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 206,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,150,614. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.46, for a total transaction of $326,898.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 22,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,278.92. This represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 30,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $1,760,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,016 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.8% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $64.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58. The company has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 72.96% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.60 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.