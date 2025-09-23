Kelly Financial Group LLC Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF $JEMA

Kelly Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 428,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,704 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.9% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $18,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEMA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $444,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,020,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 543,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,781,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 175,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:JEMA opened at $47.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $41.61. JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $44.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.66.

About JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JEMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund is an actively-managed fund utilizing emerging market equity strategies across countries, regions, styles, and market capitalizations. JEMA was launched on Mar 10, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:JEMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan ActiveBuilders Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.