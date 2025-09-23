SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPSB Shares Acquired by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after buying an additional 27,528 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 133,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 196,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB opened at $30.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.07. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $30.31.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

