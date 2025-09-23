Oak Root LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Oak Root LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Oak Root LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Oak Root LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VXF. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 20,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Financial Harvest LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $830,000. Finally, Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $212.67 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $213.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.58 and a 200 day moving average of $187.17.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

