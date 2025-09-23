Kelly Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF $JQUA

Kelly Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 236,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kelly Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 653,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,928,000 after buying an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sovran Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA JQUA opened at $63.09 on Tuesday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $49.25 and a twelve month high of $63.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.92.

About JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

