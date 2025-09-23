Crew Capital Management Ltd. Purchases 7,833 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1,148.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,541.0% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,342.9% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 343.8% during the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Argentarii LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,381.3% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 8,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 7,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Maria Sastre sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $60,874.45. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,309.85. This trade represents a 3.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shari Lynne Reaves sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total value of $207,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,467.06. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,635 shares of company stock valued at $12,740,916 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $103.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.42.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 181.53% and a net margin of 14.15%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.55 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.850-2.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

