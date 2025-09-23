VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF $HODL Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc trimmed its stake in shares of VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:HODL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,321,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. grew its stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWC Advisors LLC. now owns 22,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 347,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,601,000 after buying an additional 43,892 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA HODL opened at $31.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.26. VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $34.79.

About VanEck Bitcoin Trust ETF

The VanEck Bitcoin Trust (HODL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MarketVector Bitcoin Benchmark Rate index. The fund provides passive exposure to the price of Bitcoin through the purchase of shares, allowing investors to track the performance of Bitcoin without directly owning and managing the digital currency.

