Crew Capital Management Ltd. Sells 3,580 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Crew Capital Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,427 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 42,673 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX opened at $139.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.22 and a 1 year high of $145.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.63% and a net margin of 8.59%.The company had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.520-4.570 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.190 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on TJX Companies from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of TJX Companies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Friday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.58.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

