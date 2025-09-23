Crew Capital Management Ltd. Takes Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Crew Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Amphenol accounts for approximately 0.8% of Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 196.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,743,239 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,098,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,092,282 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 639.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 8,758,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $574,500,000 after buying an additional 7,573,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $476,842,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 73.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,168,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $798,163,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,998,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870,933 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on APH. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $102.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total value of $11,060,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 76,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,449,840. The trade was a 56.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $12,304,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 665,924 shares of company stock worth $73,369,357. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.1%

APH opened at $123.80 on Tuesday. Amphenol Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $124.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.78. The firm has a market cap of $151.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 16.90%.The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.770-0.790 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.29%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

