Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF $FELC Shares Sold by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:FELC – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,159 shares during the period. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF were worth $6,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 266.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 68.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF stock opened at $37.33 on Tuesday. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF has a twelve month low of $26.90 and a twelve month high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Core ETF (FELC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap stocks belonging to a broad US equity index. The fund aims for growth of capital FELC was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

