iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF $IETC Shares Bought by Financial Partners Group Inc

Financial Partners Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF (BATS:IETC – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,234 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 682,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Sovran Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000.

iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF stock opened at $103.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.33. iShares U.S. Tech Independence Focused ETF has a 12-month low of $64.06 and a 12-month high of $98.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.50 million, a P/E ratio of 37.47 and a beta of 1.18.

The iShares Evolved U.S. Technology ETF (IETC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Information Technology index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US stocks in the information technology sector according to an alternative classification system defined by machine learning algorithms.

