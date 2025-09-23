AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AWF)

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AWF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0655 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, October 17th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd.
AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE AWF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.37. 69,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,161. AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $11.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.84.
About AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Is Super Micro Next in Line for a Big AI Takeover?
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Tesla: 3 Reasons October’s Earnings Will Make or Break the Stock
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Industrial Tech Crossovers: When Manufacturing Meets Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.