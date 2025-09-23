CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

KO opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

CocaCola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

