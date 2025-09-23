CocaCola Company (The) $KO Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2025

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KOFree Report) by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,895 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CocaCola during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CocaCola in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CocaCola by 148.4% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.2%

KO opened at $66.27 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $285.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43. CocaCola Company has a one year low of $60.62 and a one year high of $74.38.

CocaCola (NYSE:KOGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%.CocaCola’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. CocaCola has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.970 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. CocaCola’s payout ratio is presently 72.34%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 37,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.10, for a total value of $2,584,063.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 209,513 shares in the company, valued at $14,477,348.30. This represents a 15.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on CocaCola from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CocaCola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CocaCola

CocaCola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for CocaCola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.