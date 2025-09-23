The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSEARCA:TBFG)

The Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TBFG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1309 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.
Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2%
NYSEARCA:TBFG traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $29.50. 34 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,334. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200-day moving average of $27.37. Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $29.64.
About Brinsmere Fund Growth ETF
