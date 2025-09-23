Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cambria Global Momentum ETF (BATS:GMOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0655 per share on Wednesday, September 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 23rd.

Cambria Global Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of GMOM stock traded up $2.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,272. Cambria Global Momentum ETF has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $30.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Cambria Global Momentum ETF alerts:

About Cambria Global Momentum ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The Cambria Global Momentum ETF (GMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that selects approximately 17 ETFs, across various asset classes, based on price momentum. The fund aims for capital appreciation rather than income.

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Global Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.