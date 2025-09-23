Hall Laurie J Trustee Decreases Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Hall Laurie J Trustee lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,662 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the 1st quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on T. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group set a $33.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.74.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $206.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.84. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.05 and a 52-week high of $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

