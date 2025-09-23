Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Vertical Aerospace (EVTL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Vertical Aerospace (NYSE: EVTL):

9/22/2025 – Vertical Aerospace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Vertical Aerospace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Vertical Aerospace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

9/18/2025 – Vertical Aerospace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2025 – Vertical Aerospace had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

8/22/2025 – Vertical Aerospace is now covered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2025 – Vertical Aerospace was downgraded by analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. Vertical Aerospace Ltd.

