786 Shares in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Purchased by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 786 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd lifted its position in Tesla by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Solutions 4 Wealth Ltd now owns 1,815 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Associates Inc increased its stake in Tesla by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 1,166 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,314,500. This trade represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.89, for a total transaction of $1,171,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,080.36. The trade was a 40.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock valued at $77,360,462 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $212.11 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

