Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Has $249,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 86.3% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Tesla in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its stake in Tesla by 59.7% during the first quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 107 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 697,031 shares in the company, valued at $244,162,988.99. This represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, June 9th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. China Renaissance restated a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $324.53.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.11 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

