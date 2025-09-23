CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of PEP stock opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $177.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%.The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price target on PepsiCo from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.60.

About PepsiCo



PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

