PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP Shares Acquired by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 135,174,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,268,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,748 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,475,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after acquiring an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 11,525,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,180,000 after acquiring an additional 208,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,328,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,544,000 after acquiring an additional 491,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $141.03 on Tuesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.60 and a twelve month high of $177.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on PEP. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.60.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

