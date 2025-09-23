Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Holdings Raised by Occidental Asset Management LLC

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 49.0% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,500 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP acquired a new position in Tesla during the second quarter valued at $250,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Tesla by 12.3% during the second quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,403 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Argentarii LLC raised its position in Tesla by 4.1% during the second quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,810 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $434.21 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $343.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.87. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.99, a PEG ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday, July 27th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on Tesla from $390.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and nine have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.53.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

