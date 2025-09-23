Farrell Financial LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

Farrell Financial LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 119,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 4.6% of Farrell Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Farrell Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 110.7% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,514,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,426,000 after purchasing an additional 11,830,891 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,710,000. Wit LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 99,898.4% in the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,020,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,913 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 48.0% in the first quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,411,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,542,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,204 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA opened at $59.97 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $172.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day moving average of $55.22.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

