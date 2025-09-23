Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.99. The firm has a market cap of $87.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

