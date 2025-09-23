Pictet North America Advisors SA Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Pictet North America Advisors SA increased its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Pictet North America Advisors SA’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth about $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $445,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,193 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 18,402.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,824,304 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,647,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Summit Insights cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Applied Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $159.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $123.74 and a one year high of $215.70.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.93%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.