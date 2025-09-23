Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.81 and last traded at $52.76, with a volume of 1993555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.76.

Bank of America Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.65 and a 200 day moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%.The firm had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.75%.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after acquiring an additional 50,296 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,951,000 after purchasing an additional 150,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

