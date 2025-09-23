RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Has $29.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $29,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 39,050,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,083,521,000 after purchasing an additional 923,688 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,049,784,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,897,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,432,000 after acquiring an additional 251,169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,633,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,370,000 after acquiring an additional 288,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,253,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $967,589,000 after acquiring an additional 347,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.10 and a 200-day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market cap of $86.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

