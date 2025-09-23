Invesco QQQ $QQQ is Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s 4th Largest Position

Martin Capital Advisors LLP lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for about 4.9% of Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Martin Capital Advisors LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Optima Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 4,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Seek First Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Seek First Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 258.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 28,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,532,000 after purchasing an additional 20,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $602.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $573.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $524.79. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $602.87.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.694 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.