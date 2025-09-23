Boyd Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Boyd Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Boyd Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $292.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $271.99. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $223.65 and a 52-week high of $294.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

