Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI Stake Boosted by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 3.9% of Bfsg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $34,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Avalon Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Avalon Advisory Group now owns 382,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,401,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.3% during the second quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 2,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,506,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $329.86 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $330.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.26 and its 200 day moving average is $294.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

