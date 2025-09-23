Hoey Investments Inc. Sells 9,277 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Hoey Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,277 shares during the quarter. Hoey Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $162,217,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 127.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,607,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,084 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Silver Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,832,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,725,000 after purchasing an additional 924,353 shares in the last quarter. Carrhae Capital LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at about $17,880,000. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth about $15,050,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $40.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average is $32.54. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.19 and a 1-year high of $40.05.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

