Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF $NULV Shares Sold by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NULV. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 20.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,310,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,080,000 after acquiring an additional 223,762 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,521,000. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 120.9% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 306,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,391,000 after acquiring an additional 167,498 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,826,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,865,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NULV opened at $43.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.96. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $43.39.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

