Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. $ATR

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. AptarGroup comprises approximately 1.4% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in AptarGroup by 155.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 281.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 164.8% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATR stock opened at $132.76 on Tuesday. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.32.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. AptarGroup has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.530-1.610 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 23rd. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

In other news, insider Gael Touya sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.12, for a total transaction of $340,300.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 31,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,743.56. The trade was a 7.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 1,167 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total value of $161,010.99. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,467,737.98. This represents a 4.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp started coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 price target (down from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

