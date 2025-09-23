Retirement Income Solutions Inc Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $472.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $308.67 and a 1-year high of $473.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $405.58.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

