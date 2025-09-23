Forte Capital LLC ADV Has $7.93 Million Holdings in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $7,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new stake in lululemon athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 262.7% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 18,777 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $9,209,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in lululemon athletica by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other lululemon athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $173.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $196.27 and its 200-day moving average is $249.99. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $159.25 and a 12-month high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Equities analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on LULU. Hsbc Global Res downgraded lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, CICC Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $280.49 price target on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, lululemon athletica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.67.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

