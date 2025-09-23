Forte Capital LLC ADV Acquires 903 Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. $MAA

Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,069,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $514,081,000 after acquiring an additional 271,507 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,952,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,247,000 after buying an additional 89,370 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,695,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,188,000 after acquiring an additional 469,806 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 9.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,236,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,237,000 after acquiring an additional 107,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $150,966,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Trading Up 0.3%

MAA opened at $141.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.22. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.32 and a 1-year high of $173.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 25.98%.The firm had revenue of $549.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Mid-America Apartment Communities has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.240 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 8.650-8.890 EPS. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.0625 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 124.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $170.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.53.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the Same Store and Non-Same Store segments. The Same Store Communities segment represents those apartment communities that have been owned and stabilized for at least 12 months as of the first day of the calendar year.

